India must reduce reliance on US, develop its own tech

India 's over-dependence on US software, cloud services, and social media platforms is a major strategic vulnerability, a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has warned. The think tank has suggested that India should develop its own operating systems (OS), cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity measures, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities through a "Digital Swaraj Mission" by 2030.

Vulnerability India's dependence on US technology The GTRI report highlights that India's economy and security are heavily dependent on US software, cloud services, and social media platforms. This dependence creates a major vulnerability during geopolitical tensions. The think tank warns that over-reliance on any country's systems can lead to sudden service cut-offs or data access disruptions, affecting banking, governance, and defense systems.

Risk assessment Risks of reliance on foreign systems The GTRI report notes that Indian phones, computers, defense, and government applications run on US systems. It warns that a US-ordered cutoff could instantly paralyze digital payments, tax filings, and government services nationwide. This further emphasizes the need for India to develop its own digital solutions to mitigate such risks in the future.

Strategic initiative 'Digital Swaraj Mission' for India The GTRI has proposed the "Digital Swaraj Mission" as a way for India to become self-reliant in OS, cloud, cybersecurity, and social media by 2030. This initiative would involve phased steps such as sovereign cloud hosting for critical data, launching a national OS program, and piloting Linux transitions in key ministries within the next two years.

Future roadmap Recommendations for self-reliance in tech In the medium term (3-5 years), the GTRI report recommends that government systems should fully migrate to Indian software, and public-private cybersecurity consortia should be operational. In the long term (5-7 years), India must achieve cloud parity, replace foreign OS in defense and critical sectors, and create globally competitive open-network platforms.