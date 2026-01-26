Mohanlal announces 'L367' with director Vishnu Mohan; new poster out

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has announced his next project, tentatively titled L367. The film will be directed by Vishnu Mohan, known for his debut film Meppadiyan. The announcement was made on Monday (Republic Day) by the makers under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies and produced by Gokulam Gopalan.

Actor's statement Mohanlal expressed excitement over 'L367' collaboration Mohanlal took to social media to share his thoughts on the new film. He wrote, "With immense joy, I announce my next project, #L367. I am truly delighted to collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan on this exciting venture." "Looking forward to this new chapter and seeking all your love, blessings, and good wishes as we begin this beautiful journey together."

Production details 'L367' to be a grand production with international talent The film L367 is expected to be one of the biggest productions in Sree Gokulam Movies's history. It will be co-produced by Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen, with Krishnamoorthy as the executive producer. The film is likely to feature leading actors and top technical talents from both India and abroad. More details about the cast and crew are expected soon.

Production slate 'L367' joins Sree Gokulam Movies's impressive lineup The announcement of L367 adds to the impressive slate of projects currently under production by Sree Gokulam Movies. The banner is also working on Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban, Jayaram-Kalidas Jayaram-starrer Aashakal Aayiram, Jayasurya's Kathanar, a Nivin Pauly-B Unnikrishnan film, and Killer directed by SJ Suryah.

