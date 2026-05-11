Mohanlal breaks silence on 'mixed reactions' to 'Patriot'

Mohanlal , who recently starred in the action thriller Patriot, has spoken about the mixed reactions to the film. In an interview with Galatta Plus, he said that he was deeply impressed by the story when it was narrated to him and agreed to do it. The film also stars Mammootty and is directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Actor's perspective 'But I liked the movie...': Mohanlal Mohanlal said, "Mixed reactions are coming in for the film. But I liked the movie." "When the story of this film was narrated to me, it felt like a different experience. That is why I agreed to do it." "Very often, people evaluate a film by separating the character from the actor, and there is nothing we can do about that."

Actor's duty 'Impossible to predict how successful it will become...' Mohanlal also spoke about the unpredictability of cinema and how no actor can predict a film's commercial performance. "When we make a film, it is impossible to predict how successful it will become. It is like a mystery formula," he said. "Even so, I approach every film with complete love and confidence." "When a character comes to me, my duty is to perform it with one hundred percent sincerity."

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Upcoming project On his upcoming movie 'Drishyam 3' Mohanlal also spoke about the blockbuster success of the Drishyam franchise. "We cannot predict the commercial success or box office collection of a film. Even in the case of Drishyam, no one knew it would become such a huge success," he said. "Especially when doing a film like Drishyam 3, I prefer to focus only on the character rather than thinking about its financial aspects."

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