Mohit Suri reveals which 'Saiyaara' scene made him emotional
Aug 08, 2025

Saiyaara has been out for a few weeks, but it's still getting a lot of love.

Director Mohit Suri recently shared that one scene—where Ahaan Panday kisses Aneet Padda's forehead—hit him so hard emotionally that he actually had to leave the set.

He told NDTV, "Sumana, I am making a very good film" in that moment.