Mohit Suri reveals which 'Saiyaara' scene made him emotional
Saiyaara has been out for a few weeks, but it's still getting a lot of love.
Director Mohit Suri recently shared that one scene—where Ahaan Panday kisses Aneet Padda's forehead—hit him so hard emotionally that he actually had to leave the set.
He told NDTV, "Sumana, I am making a very good film" in that moment.
On why he loves 'Saiyaara'
Suri said working with such an authentic cast helped him reconnect with his roots in emotional filmmaking.
Thanks to producer Aditya Chopra, he had the freedom to focus on music and storytelling without worrying about commercial pressures—something both he and audiences seem to really appreciate.