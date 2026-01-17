Mrunal Thakur-Dhanush not getting married in February?

Career focus

Thakur is busy with her professional commitments

The source also highlighted that Thakur has multiple film releases scheduled around the rumored wedding date. "She has a release scheduled for February, why would she get married in such close proximity to her film release?" "And then in March, she has another film's release in Telugu." While Do Deewane Seher Mein will premiere on February 20, Dacoit will release on March 19.