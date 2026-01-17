Mrunal Thakur-Dhanush not getting married in February?
What's the story
The recent rumors surrounding actors Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush's alleged nuptials on February 14, 2026, have been quashed. A source close to Thakur told HTCity that the reports are baseless. "Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumor which has caught wind." The speculation gained traction after her recent public appearances with Dhanush.
Career focus
Thakur is busy with her professional commitments
The source also highlighted that Thakur has multiple film releases scheduled around the rumored wedding date. "She has a release scheduled for February, why would she get married in such close proximity to her film release?" "And then in March, she has another film's release in Telugu." While Do Deewane Seher Mein will premiere on February 20, Dacoit will release on March 19.
Relationship history
Thakur-Dhanush's rumored romance
The speculations about Thakur and Dhanush's romance started in August 2025, when the former greeted the latter at the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2. Fans speculated that Dhanush had attended the screening specifically to support Thakur. However, neither actor has publicly confirmed or denied their relationship status.