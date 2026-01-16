What! Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur to marry on Valentine's Day?

Rumors are rife that actor Dhanush and his rumored girlfriend, actor Mrunal Thakur , are planning to get married soon. According to unverified social media posts and media reports, the couple is eyeing a private ceremony on Valentine's Day (February 14). However, neither of the actors has confirmed or denied these rumors yet.

Relationship history Dhanush-Thakur's relationship: A timeline of public appearances Speculations about Dhanush and Thakur's relationship started in August 2025 when they were seen together at the premiere of Thakur's film Son Of Sardaar 2. Earlier, Thakur was also spotted at the wrap party of Dhanush's film Tere Ishq Mein. Interestingly, she follows Dhanush's sisters on Instagram too.

Official statement A source's confirmation and Thakur's clarification A source had earlier confirmed to News18 Showsha that Dhanush and Thakur are indeed dating. The source said, "Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new and they've no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media." However, last year, Thakur clarified the rumors by stating that Dhanush is "just a good friend."

