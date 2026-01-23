Mrunal Thakur might join Ram Charan's 'Peddi' for a special song
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur is reportedly in talks to appear in a special song for Peddi, an upcoming Telugu film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.
Why does this matter?
Peddi's period setting is not specified and drops on March 27, 2026—across all major Indian languages.
With A.R. Rahman on music (and T-Series grabbing the music rights), plus Netflix streaming it after theaters, this one's aiming big.
Thakur joining just adds more buzz to its pan-India vibe.