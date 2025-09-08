'I'm not done yet': Asha Bhosle celebrates 92nd birthday

On her 92nd birthday on Monday, legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle reflected on her remarkable journey in music. She expressed gratitude to her fans and revealed that she still has much more to learn and explore. "I am 92 years old and I take this opportunity to thank all my well-wishers who have supported me in my long journey," she told ETimes.

Upcoming project 'I am not done yet' Bhosle said, "I am shy to discuss my achievements because I have so much more to learn in so little time." She also hinted at an exciting upcoming project. "Since my name is Asha (hope), I would like to say that I am not done yet. On September 12, 2025, a song sung by me with a very popular British band shall be launched," she revealed.

Early life Bhosle recalls her early days in the industry Bhosle, who started her musical journey at 10, reminisced about her early days. She recalled her first Marathi song recording during World War II and how she adjusted to the emerging music industry in Mumbai. "Sometimes I recorded as many as seven songs a day," she shared. "Years later...I was informed that I had got a mention in the Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist with around 11,000 songs." "Honestly, I did not work to break any records."

Career insights 'I became a bridge between diverse musical styles' Reflecting on her inimitable career, Bhosle said she became a bridge between diverse musical styles. "I am happy to say that whenever musical boundaries were being broken, I remained the common thread for experimentation by all these great composers of extraordinary caliber." She also fondly spoke of her granddaughter Zanai, who is continuing the family's musical legacy as a composer, writer, singer, classical dancer, and actor.

Musical evolution Tribute to late husband RD Burman Bhosle spoke about her ability to adapt to changing musical styles. "Music evolves every decade or so," she noted, mentioning composers like C Ramchandra and OP Nayyar who brought new sounds to Hindi cinema. She also paid tribute to her late husband, composer RD Burman, calling him "the finest musical genius of our times." Bhosle thanked AR Rahman for bringing out the best in her at 62 with songs from Rangeela.