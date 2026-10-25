'He was perfect': Why 'Udta Teer' director cast Mukul Dev
What's the story
Mukul Dev, who passed away in May 2025, left behind an impressive body of work in the Indian entertainment industry. One of his final films was Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer, where he played Azhar Maqsood, a character that provided comic relief. In a recent interview with Zoom, director Aakash Kaushik reminisced about his conversations with the late actor and how much he believed in the film's potential.
Director's perspective
Kaushik always wanted to cast Dev
Kaushik said, "I've loved Mukul sir's work. I found him extremely funny in Yamla Pagla Deewana and Son of Sardaar."
"I always wondered why people are not casting this man, who is pure gold. I always knew that if I made a film, I would love to cast him."
"Once I wrote the script, I knew he was the perfect one for the role."
Actor's commitment
'He had such beautiful laughter'
Kaushik added, "When I contacted him, he had such beautiful laughter. While narrating the idea, he was laughing his guts out on the phone. He said yes instantly."
"He was so excited and involved with this character. Shooting ho gayi phir raat ko 12/12:30 mera phone baj raha hai."
"Mukul sir would be calling. As soon as I picked up the call, he would start laughing."
Actor's faith
The actor believed 'Udta Teer' would change his fortunes
Kaushik further revealed that Dev was confident about Udta Teer's success.
"I remember our conversations. He would always say that once the film releases, people will finally give me my due."
"I promised him that he would get a lot of love for Udta Teer. Now he is not with us, but I think I kept that promise to him."
Career highlights
A look at Dev's career
Dev was a well-known face in the early 2000s, starting with the television show Mumkin in 1996. He went on to appear in Doordarshan's Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, a comedy Bollywood countdown show.
His notable works include Wajood (1998), Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Awara (2012), Meeruthiya Gangsters (2015), Zorawar (2016), and Daud Pakad (2017).
He also appeared in Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, after his death.