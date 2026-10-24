Tiger Shroff shooting case: Police probe Bishnoi gang's money trail
What's the story
The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch is investigating a potential three-layer money network in connection with the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. As per Times Now, six bank accounts have been identified as part of this financial trail, which allegedly connects an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to the shooters involved in the attack. Two suspects, Ankit and Sameer, arrested in Haryana, are believed to have acted as intermediaries between these parties.
Investigation details
Investigators are probing the financial transactions
The Crime Branch and Extortion Cell are probing the financial transactions to understand how money was transferred and if it can be linked to the firing incident.
The payments were allegedly routed through three layers before reaching the shooters, with more bank accounts likely to be uncovered as the investigation continues.
Accused's involvement
Ankit and Sameer acted as intermediaries between the parties
Ankit and Sameer are believed to have been in contact with Anil Pandit, an alleged mastermind or associate linked to the case, and to have acted as intermediaries between him and the three shooters.
Ankit allegedly traveled from Haryana to Mumbai with two of these shooters, Phool Singh and Rehaan.
He stayed in the city for 20-25 days, during which he helped the shooters conduct reconnaissance of the intended target.
Post-incident actions
Ankit helped the shooters escape the police
Ankit returned to Haryana around two days before the firing incident but allegedly stayed in touch with the shooters.
After the attack, he is said to have helped them find routes across state borders to escape the police.
Investigators are also looking into allegations that he passed on instructions from Pandit to the shooters and delivered money related to the operation.
Key focus
Possible connection to Bishnoi gang
A major focus of the investigation is the possible link between the alleged shooters, Pandit, and the Bishnoi gang.
The money trail could help establish whether the firing was orchestrated through a larger network and identify who allegedly financed or coordinated the attack.
These claims are part of an ongoing investigation and have not yet established any accused's guilt.