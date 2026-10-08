'Bigg Boss 20': Munawar Faruqui says contestants 'jealous' of Qazi
What's the story
Former Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui has come out in support of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer, who is currently facing health issues. Faruqui took to Instagram Stories to defend Touqeer after several housemates questioned his actions while he has been unwell. He claimed that other contestants were targeting Touqeer because they are jealous of the love he receives from the audience.
Social media post
'They're so insecure...'
Faruqui wrote, "Others are so jealous of love Qazi is getting from the audience. Its clear that they want to team up and pick something and go after him."
"They are so insecure they need to say 'bahar meri audience', 'Bahar humare fans', 'hiphop community' so many times so fans feels responsible (sic)."
"Clear dikh raha hai, kuch log sirf PR ke ghode pe beth ke chand dekhna chahte hain...The Qazishow."
Health concerns
Meanwhile, this is why Touqeer is being targeted
Touqeer has been reportedly suffering from a fever and low energy for several days.
His team confirmed that a doctor examined him in the medical room, but he continues to play whenever his health allows.
However, some contestants have questioned whether his illness is genuine, given that he had previously staged a mental health crisis as a prank earlier in the season.
Support
Gauahar Khan also came out in support of Touqeer
Faruqui's post comes after former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan also came out in support of Touqeer.
She said that the house seems to be targeting him while he is sick and alone, except for Mahhi Vij.
Meanwhile, fans can watch new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.