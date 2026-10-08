'Bigg Boss 20': Munawar Faruqui says contestants 'jealous' of Qazi

Faruqui wrote, "Others are so jealous of love Qazi is getting from the audience. Its clear that they want to team up and pick something and go after him."

"They are so insecure they need to say 'bahar meri audience', 'Bahar humare fans', 'hiphop community' so many times so fans feels responsible (sic)."

"Clear dikh raha hai, kuch log sirf PR ke ghode pe beth ke chand dekhna chahte hain...The Qazishow."