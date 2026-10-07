'Bigg Boss 20': Gauahar Khan supports Qazi amid breakdown moment

Khan took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts.

She praised Touqeer for staying strong despite being targeted by almost everyone in the house, except Mahhi Vij.

"Qazi, what a man! The entire house is targeting him, except Mahhi Vij," she wrote.

"And may no one ever have friends like Aman (Gandhi), Uditi (Singh) and Arishfa."

"Because when you're down, when you're unwell, and when the entire house is attacking you, they only make things worse by attacking you further."