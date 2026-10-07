'Bigg Boss 20': Gauahar Khan supports Qazi amid breakdown moment
What's the story
Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, has come out in support of contestant Qazi Touqeer after his emotional breakdown on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. The episode featured a poignant moment when fellow contestant Arishfa Khan offered her food to Touqeer while he was unwell. This act seemed to touch him deeply as they were once close friends but have had a falling out recently.
Emotional response
'Entire house is targeting him'
Khan took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts.
She praised Touqeer for staying strong despite being targeted by almost everyone in the house, except Mahhi Vij.
"Qazi, what a man! The entire house is targeting him, except Mahhi Vij," she wrote.
"And may no one ever have friends like Aman (Gandhi), Uditi (Singh) and Arishfa."
"Because when you're down, when you're unwell, and when the entire house is attacking you, they only make things worse by attacking you further."
Supportive gesture
She also praised Touqeer's argument with ScoutOP
Khan also lauded Touqeer's response during his argument with Scout OP.
"Qazi is enough...What a response he gave."
Khan quoted him saying in the episode, "The difference between you and me is that when someone says something against you...I don't clap."
Khan added, "But Qazi, my friend, it's only and only their insecurity."
In the next Story, she said, "I am crying because...Qazi is crying."
"I have never been this connected...to a person because of how real he is."
Personal connection
Khan revealed how fans connected with her emotions
Khan also revealed that many fans have told her they relate to her emotions while watching Touqeer.
She remembered how her own supporters laughed, cried, and celebrated with her during her Bigg Boss journey.
"After my last story, my entire crazy lot is messaging me and telling me how they were feeling the same things when I was in the season," she said.
Show information
Meanwhile, know more about 'Bigg Boss 20'
The current season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has a unique format where contestants have two lives to stay in the game.
So far, Yung DSA, Scout OP, and Aasif Khan have lost one life each.
The show airs on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streams on JioHotstar at 9:00pm.