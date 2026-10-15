Murad backs Mumbai Police notice asking Khan to leave India
Entertainment
Veteran actor Raza Murad has spoken up in support of the Mumbai Police's notice asking actor Imran Khan to leave India by October 28.
Murad feels that foreign nationals, like Khan who is a US national, shouldn't get involved in India's internal matters.
Ashoke Pandit agreed, saying he backed the authorities' decision.
Khan files in Bombay High Court
Imran Khan isn't taking the notice lightly: he's now challenging it in the Bombay High Court.
According to Murad, Khan can either follow the order or fight it legally if he thinks it's unfair.
The court will decide if he really has to leave India by October 28.