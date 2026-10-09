Mysuru Dasara unveils book chariot to promote Kannada reading
This year's Mysuru Dasara festival saw something different, a "book chariot" traveling around to spark interest in Kannada literature.
Launched at the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple, the project brings together groups like the Kannada and Culture Department and the Kannada Book Authority, all hoping to get more people, especially young folks, excited about reading in their own language.
At launch speakers urge Kannada reading
Speakers at the launch reminded everyone that books aren't just for school: they help us grow and connect with our roots.
Writer and State Intelligence Department DIG Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti called the Book Authority a "chariot" like a chariot traveling to different places to spread literature and bring people closer to books.
Additional Regional Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju pointed out how easy it is to get lost in digital media these days, but said picking up a book can actually guide us and shape society for the better.
The hope is that this chariot was flagged off to promote reading books and Kannada literature.