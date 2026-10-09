Mysuru Dasara unveils book chariot to promote Kannada reading

Speakers at the launch reminded everyone that books aren't just for school: they help us grow and connect with our roots.

Writer and State Intelligence Department DIG Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti called the Book Authority a "chariot" like a chariot traveling to different places to spread literature and bring people closer to books.

Additional Regional Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju pointed out how easy it is to get lost in digital media these days, but said picking up a book can actually guide us and shape society for the better.

The hope is that this chariot was flagged off to promote reading books and Kannada literature.