Mythological drama 'Nagabandham' gets release date: In theaters on July 3

Film dives into lesser-known stories from Indian mythology

Produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, the film dives into lesser-known stories from Indian mythology with Jagapathi Babu and Rishabh Sawhney joining the cast.

With character posters dropping and updates rolling out, Nagabandham is aiming to pull in viewers from across India with its immersive story and visual style.