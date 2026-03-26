Mythological drama 'Nagabandham' gets release date: In theaters on July 3
Entertainment
Get ready: Nagabandham, a new pan-India film mixing mythology and drama, lands in theaters worldwide on July 3, 2026.
Directed by Abhishek Nama and starring Virat Karna and Nabha Natesh, the movie has already grabbed attention with its striking teaser packed with big visuals and visual effects.
Film dives into lesser-known stories from Indian mythology
Produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, the film dives into lesser-known stories from Indian mythology with Jagapathi Babu and Rishabh Sawhney joining the cast.
With character posters dropping and updates rolling out, Nagabandham is aiming to pull in viewers from across India with its immersive story and visual style.