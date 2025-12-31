Next Article
'Naagin 7' welcomes Akashdeep Saigal to the cast
Entertainment
Akashdeep Saigal is reportedly set to join Naagin 7, which kicked off last week on Colors TV.
He was recently seen at the Muhurat Puja with lead actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul.
The show also features Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Beena Banerjee, Nibeditaa Paal, and Ashish Kaul.
Why does this matter?
Saigal is well-known from shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Bigg Boss 5, so his return is a big deal for fans of classic TV.
Naagin 7 is already trending online—especially with viewers loving Choudhary's performance—so adding Saigal promises even more drama and excitement for the franchise's followers.