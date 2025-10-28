Sajid Nadiadwala buys 2 luxury apartments in Mumbai for ₹36.57cr

The first apartment was bought for ₹18.57 crore in Hubtown Twenty Five South North, a luxury residential project in South Mumbai. It has a carpet area of 222.13 square meters and an additional 19.4 square meters of space. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹1.11 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000. This apartment also comes with two car parking slots.

Second purchase

Second apartment was purchased for ₹18 crore

The second apartment in the same building was purchased for ₹18 crore. It has a smaller carpet area of 221.3 square meters with an additional 12.86 square meters of space. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹1.08 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000, along with two car parking slots. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment recently released Baaghi 4 and Housefull 5.