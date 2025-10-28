Mrunal Thakur-Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' gets new release date

The film Dacoit will be released around the same time as Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's period drama Love & War. The poster shared by Thakur features her and Sesh in an action-packed scene, with Sesh holding a gun. The caption read, "Experience explosive drama with #DACOIT." Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit follows an enraged convict seeking revenge on his ex-girlfriend for betraying him. Apart from Thakur and Sesh, the movie also stars Anurag Kashyap in a key role.

Film details

Sesh on film's tone

In a previous interview with Zoom, Sesh described the film's tone as "very muscular." He said, "Every line has been discussed; each dialogue has been acted out with each other. I think it's Shaneil's vision that's really sort of made it very contemporary." He added, "It's a very American look at a very Indian story." The film is expected to draw audiences in with its unique storyline on the Gudi Padwa-Eid weekend.