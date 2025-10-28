Mrunal Thakur-Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' gets new release date
What's the story
The action thriller Dacoit, starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, has been given a new release date. Originally set for a December 2025 premiere, the film's release was postponed to 2026 due to Sesh's injury. Thakur confirmed the new date by sharing a poster of the film on X (formerly Twitter). The movie will release in theaters worldwide on March 19, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu languages.
Release clash
'Dacoit' to clash with 'Love & War'
The film Dacoit will be released around the same time as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Love & War. The poster shared by Thakur features her and Sesh in an action-packed scene, with Sesh holding a gun. The caption read, "Experience explosive drama with #DACOIT." Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit follows an enraged convict seeking revenge on his ex-girlfriend for betraying him. Apart from Thakur and Sesh, the movie also stars Anurag Kashyap in a key role.
Twitter Post
'EXperience EXplosive drama...'
EXperience EXplosive drama with #DACOIT ❤🔥— Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) October 28, 2025
GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 19th, 2026 in Hindi & Telugu 💥#UgadiWithDACOIT#GudiPadwaWithDACOIT#EidWithDACOIT@AdiviSesh@anuragkashyap72@Deonidas#BheemsCeciroleo@Gyaani_official@danushbhaskar@abburiravi… pic.twitter.com/sqRDSfg9x7
Film details
Sesh on film's tone
In a previous interview with Zoom, Sesh described the film's tone as "very muscular." He said, "Every line has been discussed; each dialogue has been acted out with each other. I think it's Shaneil's vision that's really sort of made it very contemporary." He added, "It's a very American look at a very Indian story." The film is expected to draw audiences in with its unique storyline on the Gudi Padwa-Eid weekend.