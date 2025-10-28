Rajinikanth-Dhanush's homes receive bomb threats; turn out to be hoax

The residences of Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Dhanush , as well as a political leader's home in Chennai , were reportedly sent bomb threat emails this week, per ﻿Maalai Malar. The emails were sent to the Tamil Nadu DGP's official ID and later forwarded to the Greater Chennai Police for investigation.

Investigation underway Security checks were conducted at both actors' residences In response to the bomb threat emails, Teynampet police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted security checks at Rajinikanth's residence in Poes Garden. However, the actor's security personnel informed them that no unidentified person had entered his house with explosives, indicating that the threat was likely a hoax. The same was found true for Dhanush's home and Tamil Nadu Congress leader Selvaperunthagai's residence in Kilpakkam.

Ongoing investigation Investigation launched to trace the sender of threatening emails Despite the bomb threat emails being confirmed as hoaxes, police are taking the matter seriously. An investigation has been launched to trace the origin of these threatening emails. Cybercrime units are currently conducting online surveillance to identify the sender of these messages. This incident comes amid a worrying trend of false bomb threats targeting political leaders and film celebrities in Tamil Nadu.