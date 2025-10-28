Rajinikanth-Dhanush's homes receive bomb threats; turn out to be hoax
What's the story
The residences of Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Dhanush, as well as a political leader's home in Chennai, were reportedly sent bomb threat emails this week, per Maalai Malar. The emails were sent to the Tamil Nadu DGP's official ID and later forwarded to the Greater Chennai Police for investigation.
Investigation underway
Security checks were conducted at both actors' residences
In response to the bomb threat emails, Teynampet police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted security checks at Rajinikanth's residence in Poes Garden. However, the actor's security personnel informed them that no unidentified person had entered his house with explosives, indicating that the threat was likely a hoax. The same was found true for Dhanush's home and Tamil Nadu Congress leader Selvaperunthagai's residence in Kilpakkam.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation launched to trace the sender of threatening emails
Despite the bomb threat emails being confirmed as hoaxes, police are taking the matter seriously. An investigation has been launched to trace the origin of these threatening emails. Cybercrime units are currently conducting online surveillance to identify the sender of these messages. This incident comes amid a worrying trend of false bomb threats targeting political leaders and film celebrities in Tamil Nadu.
Rising trend
Similar threats have been received by other Tamil celebrities
The recent bomb threat incidents involving Rajinikanth, Dhanush, and Selvaperunthagai are not isolated cases. Other Tamil cinema stars such as Vijay, Trisha, and Nayanthara have also been targeted with similar threats in the past. Despite these being proven hoaxes after thorough inspections each time, police continue to handle each threat with utmost seriousness. Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading such false information and causing fear.