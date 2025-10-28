Next Article
'Vrusshabha,' 'Haq,' 'Mastiii 4': Indian movies releasing in November
Entertainment
Get ready—November 2025 is bringing a bunch of Indian movies across genres.
It all starts with Mohanlal's fantasy-action Vrusshabha on November 6, followed by the real-life inspired legal drama Haq and supernatural thriller Jatadhara on November 7.
Comedy sequel De De Pyaar De 2 and Edgar Wright's The Running Man arrive November 14.
Later in the month, you'll see the war film 120 Bahadur (about Rezang La), plus Mastiii 4 and Gustaakh Ishq on November 21.
The month wraps up with Tere Ishq Mein starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon on November 28.
No OTT releases announced yet
All these titles are hitting theaters only—no streaming or digital releases announced yet.
Looks like Bollywood is betting big on the big screen this season!