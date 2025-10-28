'Vrusshabha,' 'Haq,' 'Mastiii 4': Indian movies releasing in November Entertainment Oct 28, 2025

Get ready—November 2025 is bringing a bunch of Indian movies across genres.

It all starts with Mohanlal's fantasy-action Vrusshabha on November 6, followed by the real-life inspired legal drama Haq and supernatural thriller Jatadhara on November 7.

Comedy sequel De De Pyaar De 2 and Edgar Wright's The Running Man arrive November 14.

Later in the month, you'll see the war film 120 Bahadur (about Rezang La), plus Mastiii 4 and Gustaakh Ishq on November 21.

The month wraps up with Tere Ishq Mein starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon on November 28.