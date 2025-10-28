Why the Pentagon is upset with Netflix's 'A House of Dynamite'
Netflix's new film "A House of Dynamite" shows a US missile defense failure, but the Pentagon isn't having it.
Officials say the movie gets it wrong—real-life interceptors have had a "100% accuracy rate in testing for more than a decade."
Screenwriter Noah Oppenheim stands by his story, insisting the system is "highly imperfect" and that the film reflects real concerns.
Oppenheim stands by his story
Oppenheim disagrees with the Pentagon's claim that success rates and costs in the movie are outdated, saying experts actually find his figures "very generous" given real-world challenges and limited interceptor numbers.
Director Kathryn Bigelow also shared she kept the military out of production to protect creative freedom.
The screenwriter has a history of tackling political issues
Oppenheim, known for writing political dramas like "Jackie" and serving as NBC News president, often tackles controversial topics.
With "A House of Dynamite," he's drawing attention—and some heat—from top US officials over how Hollywood tells defense stories in 2025.