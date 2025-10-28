Why the Pentagon is upset with Netflix's 'A House of Dynamite' Entertainment Oct 28, 2025

Netflix's new film "A House of Dynamite" shows a US missile defense failure, but the Pentagon isn't having it.

Officials say the movie gets it wrong—real-life interceptors have had a "100% accuracy rate in testing for more than a decade."

Screenwriter Noah Oppenheim stands by his story, insisting the system is "highly imperfect" and that the film reflects real concerns.