Brace yourself: Manoj Bajpayee's 'Family Man 3' arrives next month
What's the story
Manoj Bajpayee's popular web series The Family Man is finally returning with its third season. The makers have announced that the show will premiere on Prime Video on November 21. A new promo video has also been released, teasing fans about what's in store for them this time around. In the upcoming season, Bajpayee will be joined by Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur.
Quote
'The Family Man' has redefined long-format storytelling'
Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said The Family Man has "redefined long-format storytelling." "The upcoming season promises an even more thrilling ride, with its signature blend of humor and action backed by stellar performances from the ensemble cast. And we are truly excited to bring this to audiences across the world."
Plot details
What to expect from upcoming season
In the third season, Bajpayee will reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer. The stakes are higher than ever as he faces new adversaries (Ahlawat and Kaur) and navigates uncharted territories. Returning cast members include Sharib Hashmi, Priya Mani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag. Hashmi and Priya Mani get a prominent mention in the date announcement video, too.
Creator's statement
'Raj & DK' on upcoming season
Creators Raj & DK expressed their gratitude for the audience's love over the years. They promised that this season would raise the stakes with "even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience." "This season, the hunter becomes the hunted as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before in the form of Rukma - one that endangers not just him and his career but his family too," they added.