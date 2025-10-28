Brace yourself: Manoj Bajpayee's 'Family Man 3' arrives next month 

Manoj Bajpayee 's popular web series The Family Man is finally returning with its third season. The makers have announced that the show will premiere on Prime Video on November 21. A new promo video has also been released, teasing fans about what's in store for them this time around. In the upcoming season, Bajpayee will be joined by Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur .

Quote 'The Family Man' has redefined long-format storytelling' Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said The Family Man has "redefined long-format storytelling." "The upcoming season promises an even more thrilling ride, with its signature blend of humor and action backed by stellar performances from the ensemble cast. And we are truly excited to bring this to audiences across the world."

Plot details What to expect from upcoming season In the third season, Bajpayee will reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer. The stakes are higher than ever as he faces new adversaries (Ahlawat and Kaur) and navigates uncharted territories. Returning cast members include Sharib Hashmi, Priya Mani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag. Hashmi and Priya Mani get a prominent mention in the date announcement video, too.