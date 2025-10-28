'Chandu Champion' duo, Kartik-Kabir Khan, reuniting for new sports drama?

After the success of Chandu Champion, director Kabir Khan and actor Kartik Aaryan are reportedly reuniting for a sports-based action drama. The new project will be inspired by a true story and is said to be Aaryan's most expensive film yet, according to Bollywood Hungama. The film will feature intense action sequences, human emotion, and raw drama.

Film details 'Hard-hitting spectacle' exploring human emotions Khan, known for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83, has once again chosen a narrative rooted in sports. His upcoming film is described as a "hard-hitting" spectacle that will explore determination and resilience under extreme odds. The project is expected to go on floors next year, with Sajid Nadiadwala likely returning as producer.

Actor's journey Aaryan's hilarious confession about lying to land 'Chandu Champion' role Aaryan, who underwent a massive physical transformation for Chandu Champion, revealed at the Agenda Aaj Tak event that he had to lie about his swimming skills to bag the role of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist. "When Kabir sir asked if I could swim, I said yes but I could barely float," he confessed.