'Chandu Champion' duo, Kartik-Kabir Khan, reuniting for new sports drama?
What's the story
After the success of Chandu Champion, director Kabir Khan and actor Kartik Aaryan are reportedly reuniting for a sports-based action drama. The new project will be inspired by a true story and is said to be Aaryan's most expensive film yet, according to Bollywood Hungama. The film will feature intense action sequences, human emotion, and raw drama.
Film details
'Hard-hitting spectacle' exploring human emotions
Khan, known for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83, has once again chosen a narrative rooted in sports. His upcoming film is described as a "hard-hitting" spectacle that will explore determination and resilience under extreme odds. The project is expected to go on floors next year, with Sajid Nadiadwala likely returning as producer.
Actor's journey
Aaryan's hilarious confession about lying to land 'Chandu Champion' role
Aaryan, who underwent a massive physical transformation for Chandu Champion, revealed at the Agenda Aaj Tak event that he had to lie about his swimming skills to bag the role of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist. "When Kabir sir asked if I could swim, I said yes but I could barely float," he confessed.
New venture
Aaryan's upcoming film 'Naagzilla'
Meanwhile, Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Naagzilla on August 14, 2026. The film will mark director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's first project outside the Fukrey series. Produced by Mahavir Jain Films and Dharma Productions, it will be Aaryan's second collaboration with Karan Johar after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The actor will begin shooting this creature comedy next month.