Sachin Sanghvi sexual assault case: Complainant's lawyer requests 'sensitivity, discretion'

Advocate Nishant Johri, representing the complainant in the music composer Sachin Sanghvi 's sexual assault case, has asked the media to "exercise sensitivity" and "discretion" while reporting on the matter. The music composer was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after promising her a role in his music album. He reportedly gave her false hopes of marriage. Shortly after the arrest, Sanghvi was granted bail.

Statement 'Keep in mind dignity, privacy, emotional well-being of the victim' Now, Johri has issued a statement that said, "We remain committed to pursuing every lawful course of action to ensure that justice is rightfully served. As the matter is currently sub judice, we will not be making any further comments at this stage." "We also respectfully urge members of the media to exercise sensitivity and discretion in their reporting, keeping in mind the dignity, privacy, and emotional well-being of the victim involved."

Case details What led to the arrest of the composer Sanghvi, one half of the popular composer duo Sachin-Jigar, was arrested on October 24 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her at his studio. The complainant, in her 20s, claimed she met Sanghvi in February 2024 after he messaged her on Instagram. They exchanged phone numbers and later met at his studio where he proposed marriage and allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times.