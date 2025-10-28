'Highly not suggestible': Rashmika Mandanna on long working hours debate

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about the issue of long working hours in the film industry. Her comments come in the wake of Deepika Padukone 's reported exit from two major movies due to her demand for eight-hour work shifts. Speaking to Gulte, Mandanna revealed that she often overworks herself, which she doesn't recommend to anyone. "I overwork and it's highly not suggestible," she said.

Work ethics 'Get those 8 hours...' Mandanna revealed that she often takes on more than she can handle because of her commitment to her team. "I tend to overwork myself because I take on so much more than a normal human being can and should, but I'm also not someone who will tell my teams that I can't do something for them." "It's not sustainable, don't do it." "Do what is right for you, get those 8 hours, get those 9-10 hours also."

Industry changes Mandanna wants the industry to set boundaries Mandanna also stressed that if she had a say, she would want the industry to set boundaries. "Please don't make us actors do that because there's a lot that's going on." "Not even actors, directors, light men, music, everyone... Let us have fixed working hours like nine to six or nine to five." She added that she wants to focus on her family life and maintain her health through regular sleep and workouts.