Kabir Khan to helm Kartik Aaryan's next action drama
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan is teaming up again with director Kabir Khan, this time for an action movie with a huge ₹150 crore budget.
After the success of Chandu Champion last year, the duo is aiming to deliver drama and emotion in their latest collaboration.
Kartik's upcoming films
Kartik's got a busy slate ahead. He stars in Naagzilla, set to release on August 14, 2026—a unique project for director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba outside his usual Fukrey films.
Plus, Kartik has another big Dharma Productions movie lined up with an ₹80 crore budget.