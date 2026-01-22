Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' returns to theaters this Valentine's Day Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

Love Story, the 2021 Telugu hit starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is coming back to theaters on February 14, 2026.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film follows Revanth and Mounika as they navigate love across caste lines, family expectations, and societal pressures in Hyderabad.

It's a heartfelt take on finding connection while challenging patriarchy and abuse.