Halle Berry's daughter defends her against ex-husband's abuse allegations
What's the story
Halle Berry's 18-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, has come to her mother's defense. Berry's ex-husband Olivier Martinez had accused the actor of abusing their 13-year-old son Maceo Martinez. In a declaration filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, which was obtained by Page Six, Aubry described Berry as a "loving and devoted parent." She also claimed, "I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way."
Statement details
'I have never seen my mom place her hands...'
Aubry wrote, "I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo's neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her."
The young adult further described her mother as a hands-on parent who always prioritized their needs and attended to their educational needs.
Emotional response
'I was shocked, very sad, and very upset'
Aubry said she was "shocked, very sad, and very upset" upon learning about the allegations against Berry.
She also pushed back against another allegation made by Martinez, stating she had never heard her mother make "racially insensitive or racially charged comments."
Aubry added, "My mom is biracial, I am biracial and Maceo is biracial."
"Throughout my life, my mom taught both of us to embrace who we are, appreciate our differences and respect people from all backgrounds."
Family dynamics
Aubry wishes to check on Maceo but hasn't reached out
The last time Aubry spoke with Maceo was September 29, as Berry drove him to school.
She said they discussed her college experience and that Maceo "sounded happy for me and didn't seem upset about anything."
The young adult also expressed her desire to speak with her brother and check on him but has refrained from reaching out due to uncertainty over what is permitted under Martinez's court filings.
Legal battle
All we know about the custody battle so far
Martinez, 60, had accused Berry of choking Maceo during an alleged altercation on September 26.
He also claimed that the actor had previously physically wrestled with their son and made racially charged remarks to him.
In response, Berry has denied the allegations through her attorney Marina Beck.
She requested that the court reinstate their 50/50 custody agreement in light of these developments.