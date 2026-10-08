'Definitely condolences...': Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar's death 

In her Instagram Story video, Dutta said, "I've heard the news (of Patekar's death). Today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. I want to focus on that."

"What an odd day for all this to happen. I am doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me... Now I am worried that in the evening, all media is going to be interested in the 'evil dead.'"