'Definitely condolences...': Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar's death
What's the story
Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, 75, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning in Goa. The news of his sudden demise has left the film industry in shock. Actor Tanushree Dutta, who had accused Patekar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India, also reacted to his death. She shared a video on Instagram and said, "I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. Definitely condolences to the family."
Reaction
'What an odd day for all this to happen'
In her Instagram Story video, Dutta said, "I've heard the news (of Patekar's death). Today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. I want to focus on that."
"What an odd day for all this to happen. I am doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me... Now I am worried that in the evening, all media is going to be interested in the 'evil dead.'"
Legal proceedings
The #MeToo controversy involving Patekar and Dutta
Dutta (42) had accused Patekar of sexual harassment during the filming of Horn Ok Pleassss (2008). The allegations resurfaced in 2018 during the #MeToo movement.
The police filed a closure report for lack of evidence, which Dutta challenged. In 2025, her challenge was rejected by a Mumbai court.
Condolences
About Patekar's death
Patekar was found dead at his Goa residence early Thursday morning.
His caretaker had taken the ambulance to his house along with an emergency team, and the actor was taken to a private hospital in Dona Paula.
He had sent a message to a friend around 2:30am saying that he was not feeling well, who arrived at his place by 4:00am and saw Patekar sweating.
Despite 45 minutes of CPR, doctors couldn't save Patekar.
Final projects
His funeral will be held in Pune
Patekar will be seen in Aditya Sarpotdar's Shakti Shalini, which was set for December 2026, but might be delayed.
He is survived by estranged wife Neelkanthi and son Malhar.
His funeral will take place in Pune on Thursday evening with state honors.
Further updates on his last rites are awaited.