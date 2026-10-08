Nana Patekar's last rites to be conducted in Pune today
What's the story
The last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away at the age of 75 due to a cardiac arrest in Goa, will be conducted at his farmhouse in Donje village near Pune on Thursday evening. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi confirmed, per IANS, that the actor's mortal remains will be brought to Pune for the final ceremony with full state honors.
Details
Actor had chosen his farmhouse for the last rites
Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar had earlier announced that the last rites of Patekar will be conducted with full state honors.
Reports suggest that the actor's remains will be transported from Goa to Pune before being cremated.
He had reportedly chosen his Donje farmhouse for his last goodbye as it was believed to hold a special place in his heart.
Official announcement
This is what Shelar had said
Shelar told the media about Patekar's journey in the film industry and his philanthropic endeavors.
He added, "We have spoken to the Chief Minister's office, and the government will soon announce the details of Nana Patekar's funeral and visit."
The decision was taken in recognition of the actor's immense contribution to Marathi theater, as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema.
Medical details
Death has been registered as a medico-legal case
Patekar was reportedly found unconscious at his Goa property and rushed to the hospital. Doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes but were unsuccessful.
Videos of him appearing hearty and healthy at a musical event in Goa just over the weekend have appeared online.
A medico-legal case was registered, and a post-mortem examination has been ordered as part of the formalities.
Legacy
Looking back at Patekar's illustrious career
Born Vishwanath Patekar, he had a career that spanned Marathi and Hindi films, theater, and filmmaking.
One of Indian cinema's most recognizable actors, he was known for his distinctive voice and powerful performances.
He is survived by his estranged wife Neelkanti and son Malhar.
His death has triggered an outpouring of grief across the Hindi and Marathi cinema industries, with tributes also highlighting his contributions beyond acting, particularly through Naam Foundation.