Nana Patekar to be accorded a state funeral
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar (75) passed away at his Goa residence on Thursday morning. The Maharashtra government has announced that he will be given a state funeral in recognition of his contributions to theater and cinema. The decision was taken by the Devendra Fadnavis government, reported PTI. State Cultural Affairs minister Ashish Shelar announced the same while speaking to the media earlier today.
Career highlights
Patekar won several prestigious awards
Patekar, a three-time National Film Award winner, was known for his work in Marathi theater and Hindi films. He also won several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award, and the Filmfare Awards Marathi.
He was honored with a Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, as well.
His notable Hindi movies include Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Act, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, and Khamoshi: The Musical.
Medical details
He was found unconscious at his residence
Patekar was found unconscious at his Dona Paula residence and rushed to Manipal hospital in Goa.
Dr. Shekhar Salkar said the emergency team started CPR on him because he was unresponsive.
"When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive," Salkar said.
The actor had sent a message to a friend around 2:30am saying that he wasn't feeling well, but by 4:00am when the friend arrived, he was sweating and slowly becoming unconscious.
Post-mortem details
Body taken for post-mortem examination
Patekar's body was taken to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem examination.
Salkar said a medico-legal case was filed after the actor's death.
"Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem," he said.
Industry reaction
Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar mourned death of veteran actor
As soon as the news of his demise broke, several celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X, "I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me."
"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji."
Akshay Kumar, Patekar's Welcome co-star, also remembered the veteran star.