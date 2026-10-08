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Home / News / Entertainment News / Nana Patekar to be accorded a state funeral
Nana Patekar to be accorded a state funeral
Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday

Nana Patekar to be accorded a state funeral

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 08, 2026
10:31 am
What's the story

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar (75) passed away at his Goa residence on Thursday morning. The Maharashtra government has announced that he will be given a state funeral in recognition of his contributions to theater and cinema. The decision was taken by the Devendra Fadnavis government, reported PTI. State Cultural Affairs minister Ashish Shelar announced the same while speaking to the media earlier today.

Career highlights

Patekar won several prestigious awards

Patekar, a three-time National Film Award winner, was known for his work in Marathi theater and Hindi films. He also won several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award, and the Filmfare Awards Marathi.

He was honored with a Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, as well.

His notable Hindi movies include Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Act, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, and Khamoshi: The Musical.

Medical details

He was found unconscious at his residence

Patekar was found unconscious at his Dona Paula residence and rushed to Manipal hospital in Goa.

Dr. Shekhar Salkar said the emergency team started CPR on him because he was unresponsive.

"When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive," Salkar said.

The actor had sent a message to a friend around 2:30am saying that he wasn't feeling well, but by 4:00am when the friend arrived, he was sweating and slowly becoming unconscious.

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Post-mortem details

Body taken for post-mortem examination

Patekar's body was taken to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

Salkar said a medico-legal case was filed after the actor's death.

"Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem," he said.

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Industry reaction

Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar mourned death of veteran actor

As soon as the news of his demise broke, several celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X, "I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me."

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji."

Akshay Kumar, Patekar's Welcome co-star, also remembered the veteran star.

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