Nana Patekar to be accorded a state funeral

Patekar, a three-time National Film Award winner, was known for his work in Marathi theater and Hindi films. He also won several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award, and the Filmfare Awards Marathi.

He was honored with a Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, as well.

His notable Hindi movies include Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Act, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, and Khamoshi: The Musical.