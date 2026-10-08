Nana Patekar dies at 75 after suffering cardiac arrest
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Vishwanath Patekar, popularly known as Nana Patekar, passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. He reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was immediately taken to Manipal Hospital. Despite 45 minutes of CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered and a post-mortem will be conducted, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, told ANI.
Career highlights
Awards and achievements
Patekar was a celebrated actor in Indian cinema, receiving multiple prestigious awards throughout his career.
He won three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, two Maharashtra State Film Awards, and Filmfare Awards Marathi for his acting performances.
Beyond acting, Patekar also directed Prahaar: The Final Attack.
His performances in intense dramatic and character-driven roles established him as one of Indian cinema's prominent actors.
Early life
Career in films
Patekar made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 drama Gaman. From there he subsequently appeared in several Hindi and Marathi films.
His performances in films like Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, and Welcome are still remembered today.
Awards and recognition
Notable performances and recognition
Patekar's career was marked by several notable performances. He starred in the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988.
The veteran actor won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 1989 crime drama Parinda.
In 2013, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to cinema and arts.
May he rest in peace.