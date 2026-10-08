'Shakti Shalini' to avoid a clash with 'King'?
What's the story
The release of the horror-comedy film Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda, has reportedly been pushed to early 2027. The decision was made by Maddock Films to avoid a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, King. Initially announced for a Christmas 2026 premiere, the flick may now hit screens in March 2027.
Film details
Maddock Horror Comedy Universe to get new character
Shakti Shalini will introduce a new character in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and is headlined by Hunkkaar star, Padda.
A source told Mid-Day, "January has biggies like Love and War and Golmaal 5, while February has Naagzilla and...Mupapa. March looks like a relatively freer window. But a date is yet to be locked."
"The makers initially felt Christmas 2026 would be the right date because Shakti Shalini is no less than a festival offering for the banner."
Release strategy
Everything to know about the film
The source added, "But since this is Aneet's second theatrical release after the blockbuster Saiyaara [2025], they also felt it was important to give her a solo release."
"So, Shakti Shalini will now arrive early 2027."
The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.
Meanwhile, King is locked in for a December 24 release.