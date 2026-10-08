'Shakti Shalini' to avoid a clash with 'King'?

Shakti Shalini will introduce a new character in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and is headlined by Hunkkaar star, Padda.

A source told Mid-Day, "January has biggies like Love and War and Golmaal 5, while February has Naagzilla and...Mupapa. March looks like a relatively freer window. But a date is yet to be locked."

"The makers initially felt Christmas 2026 would be the right date because Shakti Shalini is no less than a festival offering for the banner."