'Paradise': Nani roars like never before in 'Aaya Sher' promo

The makers of the highly anticipated action entertainer, The Paradise, have released a promo for the electrifying song Aaya Sher . The film stars Telugu superstar Nani in the lead role and is directed by Srikanth Odela. The full song will be released tomorrow, February 24.

Song details Promo for 'Aaya Sher' released The song Aaya Sher appears to be an energetic, celebratory number with Nani dancing with hundreds of supporters. The actor is seen sporting two braids in the promo. The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, written by Kasarla Shyam Kumar, and sung by Addula Jangireddy and Akunoori Devaihah along with Ravichander.

Film highlights The team recently wrapped up the explosive introduction song The team of The Paradise recently filmed one of the film's biggest highlights: Nani's explosive introduction song, reported IANS. This song was shot on a massive set with hundreds of dancers. Choreographer Sudhan Master had designed large-scale, dynamic visuals to make the song unforgettable.

Director's previous success Second collaboration between Odela and Nani after 'Dasara' The Paradise marks Odela's second collaboration with Nani after their successful film Dasara, which was Odela's directorial debut. This film received critical acclaim and was a box office hit, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. The Paradise also stars Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal and will be released in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

