Nani's 'The Paradise' to stream on Netflix from October 22
What's the story
Nani's latest film, The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, will premiere on Netflix on October 22. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Despite the initial buzz surrounding its release, the actioner failed to perform well at the box office. Now all eyes are set on its OTT release and whether it will fare better with digital audiences.
Film overview
More about 'The Paradise'
The Paradise features an ensemble cast including Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, and Raghav Juyal. The film was bankrolled by Sudharkar Cherukuri.
Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for this action-adventure drama, which was released in theaters on September 24.
The film received mixed reviews from critics.
Box office
Box office collection and Nani's response to reviews
The Paradise reportedly grossed ₹173.2 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, with the domestic market contributing 82.02% to the overall collection.
After the release, Nani reacted to the mixed reviews.
He wrote on X, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I've received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I'm heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learned from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out."