Nani to appear on Jagapathi Babu's 'Jayammu Nischayammu Raa' Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Actor Nani is set to appear on the Telugu talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, hosted by Jagapathi Babu.

Catch his episode streaming on Zee5 from August 29, 2025, and airing on Zee Telugu at 9:00pm August 31, 2025.

The show stands out for its relaxed, in-depth conversations about life and career—way more than your usual celebrity interview.