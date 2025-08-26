Nani to appear on Jagapathi Babu's 'Jayammu Nischayammu Raa'
Actor Nani is set to appear on the Telugu talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, hosted by Jagapathi Babu.
Catch his episode streaming on Zee5 from August 29, 2025, and airing on Zee Telugu at 9:00pm August 31, 2025.
The show stands out for its relaxed, in-depth conversations about life and career—way more than your usual celebrity interview.
So far, these guests have appeared
Jayammu Nischayammu Raa kicked off with Nagarjuna sharing personal stories, followed by Sreeleela opening up about her journey.
Viewers are loving Babu's easygoing style, with many appreciating the show's candid and meaningful conversations.
New episodes drop Sundays at 9:00pm.
What to expect from Nani's episode
Nani will open up about his recent wins in the industry, give us a peek into his upcoming film The Paradise, and reflect on his early struggles.
The latest promo even teases some light-hearted questions about his love life—so expect a mix of fun and real talk.