Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu join hands after 25 years

Film to be directed by Sam Rodrigues

Directed by Sam Rodrigues and produced by KRG Kannan Ravi, the film brings together a standout crew: music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, action from stunt master Peter Hein, and cinematography by Vignesh Vasu.

Actor Bablu Prithiviraj joins the cast too.

Fans can look forward to the same fun, comedic energy that made Deva-Vadivelu classics like Kadhalan so memorable—this reunion is all about nostalgia with a fresh twist.