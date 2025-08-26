Next Article
Lucky Mehta joins 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'
Lucky Mehta is joining the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's second season, now airing on Star Plus.
The show brings together familiar faces and new characters—Mehta steps in as Noina's sister with a negative twist.
Mehta's excitement and current storyline
Mehta shared how much this means to her: "When I entered the industry in 2016, I always wanted to work with Ektaa Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms; however, I didn't get the chance in the past."
She called landing this project a "dream come true" and starts shooting August 25.
The current storyline is all about Pari's marriage drama and a hit-and-run case involving Angad.
More about the show
Produced by Balaji Telefilms (led by Ektaa Kapoor), Kyunki 2 continues a legacy that shaped Indian TV since the early 2000s.