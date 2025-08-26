Lucky Mehta joins 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'

Mehta's excitement and current storyline

Mehta shared how much this means to her: "When I entered the industry in 2016, I always wanted to work with Ektaa Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms; however, I didn't get the chance in the past."

She called landing this project a "dream come true" and starts shooting August 25.

The current storyline is all about Pari's marriage drama and a hit-and-run case involving Angad.