Raza Murad sets record straight after death hoax
Bollywood veteran Raza Murad, 74, has been setting the record straight after a fake post about his death started making rounds on Facebook.
He found out when a friend sent him the news on WhatsApp and has since been flooded with calls from all over.
As he put it, "My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive."
Police are working to trace the user
After Murad reported the hoax, Amboli police asked Facebook to remove the post and are working to trace whoever started it—even though the original user logged out.
A non-cognizable offense has been filed.
Meanwhile, Murad remains a Bollywood icon with over 250 films to his name, including classics like Prem Rog and Padmaavat.