Raza Murad sets record straight after death hoax

Bollywood veteran Raza Murad, 74, has been setting the record straight after a fake post about his death started making rounds on Facebook.

He found out when a friend sent him the news on WhatsApp and has since been flooded with calls from all over.

As he put it, "My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive."