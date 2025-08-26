'Salakaar' was a dream role for Naveen Kasturia

Naveen Kasturia, known for his diverse roles in shows like Aspirants, recently took on the challenge of playing a spy in the JioHotstar show Salakaar. In an interview with Mid-Day, he revealed that this role was a dream come true for him. Known for his realistic portrayals in top Hindi web shows, Kasturia loved riding bikes and wearing leather jackets while doing action in Salakaar. He plays Adhir Dayal, an R&AW operative on a covert mission to Pakistan in this.

Reception 'We've all read the reviews; they've been pretty okay' Despite the mixed reviews for Salakaar, Kasturia is unfazed. He said, "We've all read the reviews; they've been pretty okay. A few have liked it, and a few have not." "The response I've got is that people have been happy to see me in a different part," he added. He also emphasized that the credit for his performance isn't solely his but also goes to director Faruk Kabir's vision and hard work.

Preparation On bike training for 'Salakaar' Although he didn't have to prepare extensively for Salakaar, one thing Kabir insisted on was bike training. "The first day of the shoot I rode it in Ladakh, I dropped the bike. Mera confidence hil gaya," Kasturia recalled. "You can pretend to be a confident guy even if you are scared, but while riding a bike how would I do it?" Despite this initial setback, he eventually got the hang of it.