Nawab returns to TV in family sitcom inspired by 'Bewitched'
Entertainment
Hiba Nawab is back on TV, starring in a new family sitcom inspired by the classic Bewitched.
She plays Urvashi, a sweet witch who gives up her magical life to be with her husband Aarav Patel, but can't resist using a little magic when daily life gets tricky.
Expect plenty of laughs and some familiar faces like Rakhi Vijan and Adhik Mehta.
Nawab tries magical comedy after 'Jhanak'
This marks Hiba's first show since Jhanak and lets her try out comedy with a magical spin, something you don't see much on Indian TV.
She was almost part of a supernatural thriller earlier this year, but that didn't pan out.
Known for Jijaji Chhat Per Hain and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Hiba credits her family for always helping her stay grounded and focused through career ups and downs.