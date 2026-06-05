Nawab returns to TV in family sitcom inspired by 'Bewitched'

Nawab tries magical comedy after 'Jhanak'

This marks Hiba's first show since Jhanak and lets her try out comedy with a magical spin, something you don't see much on Indian TV.

She was almost part of a supernatural thriller earlier this year, but that didn't pan out.

Known for Jijaji Chhat Per Hain and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Hiba credits her family for always helping her stay grounded and focused through career ups and downs.