Director reveals Nawazuddin didn't charge fee for 'Main Actor Nahin...'

Director's praise

Director reveals more about Siddiqui's dedication

Kripalani further said, "In India, there is always that pressure of 'how much are you earning?' When someone like Nawaz doesn't charge money, you can actually turn around and say, 'This is my earning.' It's one of the high points of my career." He also praised Siddiqui's professionalism, revealing that the actor bought his own ticket to Frankfurt without a manager.