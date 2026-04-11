Director reveals Nawazuddin didn't charge fee for 'Main Actor Nahin...'
What's the story
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film Main Actor Nahin Hoon is set to hit theaters on May 8 after a successful run at international film festivals. The film's director, Aditya Kripalani, recently opened up about working with the actor and revealed that Siddiqui didn't charge any fee for the project. "Him not charging a fee is a big thing, really big," he told Filmfare.
Director's praise
Director reveals more about Siddiqui's dedication
Kripalani further said, "In India, there is always that pressure of 'how much are you earning?' When someone like Nawaz doesn't charge money, you can actually turn around and say, 'This is my earning.' It's one of the high points of my career." He also praised Siddiqui's professionalism, revealing that the actor bought his own ticket to Frankfurt without a manager.
Film's plot
This is what 'Main Actor Nahin Hoon' is about
Main Actor Nahin Hoon tells the story of a retired banker, played by Siddiqui, who dreams of becoming an actor. In a unique twist, he takes virtual acting classes from a professional actor. The film also stars Chitrangada Satarupa, Naveen Kasturia, Ayushi Gupta, Yasir Iftikhar Khan, Meenakshi Arundhati, and Vibhawari Deshpande.
Future films
Other upcoming films of Siddiqui
Apart from Main Actor Nahin Hoon, Siddiqui will also be seen in Thamma 2 and Tumbbad 2. Thamma 2 is a horror-comedy, while Tumbbad 2 is a folk horror film. The actor recently confirmed his participation in Sohum Shah's Tumbbad sequel. "Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling," he said about the project.