'Do we need so many people?': Nawazuddin on entourage debate

Nawazuddin Siddiqui , known for his unconventional choices in Bollywood , has spoken out against the ongoing debate about film industry entourages and the overreliance on franchise movies. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said he prefers a smaller team. "I actually prefer having fewer people around. They're more efficient that way," he said.

Efficiency 'When a small team can do work efficiently...' Siddiqui questioned the need for multiple assistants in every department. He said, "When a small team can do work efficiently, what is the need for big teams and so many people?" For him, a smaller team not only helps maintain focus, but also avoids being "overstaffed and underworked," which he believes rarely serves any creative purpose.

Professionalism 'Professionalism lies in knowing what is essential to the work' While recognizing that every actor has their own comfort zone and working style, Siddiqui stressed that personal preferences shouldn't automatically lead to inflated demands. "Professionalism lies in knowing what is essential to the work and creative process," he said. "If a producer is happy adjusting to one's demand, who am I to say, I prefer working with a small team?"