'Raat Akeli Hai: Bansal Murders' review: Nawazuddin leads engaging thriller

Five years after Raat Akeli Hai, director Honey Trehan has returned with the sequel, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. The thriller, which arrived on Netflix on Friday, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui , Radhika Apte , Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, and Akhilendra Mishra, among many others. Taut, fast-paced, and layered with social commentary, it makes for an engaging, enjoyable watch.

Plot Inspector Yadav investigates multiple murders this time In Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, Inspector Jatil Yadav (Siddiqui) is once again drawn into a complex investigation. When several members of the affluent Bansal family are found brutally murdered, Inspector Yadav and his team race against time to nab the murderer. Nothing is as it seems, and everyone is a suspect. Can Inspector Yadav catch the killer before it's too late?

#1 Trehan's intense thriller has a lot to offer Trehan has great control over his characters, narrative, and locations. This time, the story covers a lot more ground, and Trehan meticulously dissects social evils like classism, prejudice, and income inequality. The cops feel realistic, the tension feels palpable, and after the forgettable Housefull 5, Singh finally gets a layered, meaty role to sink her teeth into.

#2 The characters keep us guessing till the end The world of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is populated by several colorful, flawed characters who steer the story. For instance, there's Meera Bansal, played by Singh, a grieving mother with several secrets up her sleeve, and DGP Verma (Kapoor), who seems to have his own stakes in the game. Arun, who plays Yadav's mother, gets her fair share of screentime, too.

#3 Its fast pace helps it tremendously With little to no fluff, Raat Akeli Hai stays on course for most of its 135-minute runtime. Since most of the action takes place inside the Bansal mansion, a constant feeling of claustrophobia and dread takes over the screen. Additionally, it helps that, compared to the first part, this installment is faster, so you're easily drawn into this world.

#4 Areas where it could have been better However, there are a few areas in which the movie could have been better. I am glad to see Apte return for this part, but she only has an extended cameo, sharing scenes with nobody but Siddiqui and Arun. Moreover, the final resolution feels convenient and rushed, and Yadav and his mother's bickering turns stale after a point.