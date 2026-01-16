NBC making drama series inspired by Dr. Ann Burgess
What's the story
NBC has announced its latest drama pilot order, a crime investigation series inspired by the work of renowned criminal profiler Dr. Ann Burgess. The untitled show will be produced by Universal Studio Group's Universal TV and is being developed by writers and executive producers Dean Georgaris (Quantum Leap) and John Fox (The Equalizer). This marks NBC's third drama pilot order this week as it attempts to revive traditional pilot seasons.
Series details
Drama series plot and inspiration from Burgess's work
The upcoming drama series will follow Professor Georgia Ryan, a pioneering psychologist who redefines criminology by focusing on the victim instead of the perpetrator. This character is based on Burgess, a forensic nurse who was one of the first to assess and treat trauma in rape victims. She later worked with the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit due to her expertise in sexual abuse cases.
Producer involvement
Burgess's role in the NBC pilot and her accolades
Burgess is not just an inspiration for the series but also serves as a consulting producer on the NBC pilot, along with Steven Constantine. The duo co-authored A Killer by Design: Murderers, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher the Criminal Mind, which detailed Burgess's experience profiling serial killers for the FBI. Her work has earned her numerous accolades including being named a Living Legend by the American Academy of Nursing.
Production history
NBC's recent pilot orders and Georgaris-Fox's previous work
Along with the Quantum Leap revival, Georgaris has also worked on The Meg and The Meg 2. His other credits include The Baker and the Beauty and Bluff City Law. Fox is known for his work on The Blacklist and the rebooted Magnum P.I. Earlier this week, NBC ordered pilots for Protection, a drama about a family of law enforcement agents targeted by an assassin, and a reboot of The Rockford Files.