NBC making drama series inspired by Dr. Ann Burgess

NBC has announced its latest drama pilot order, a crime investigation series inspired by the work of renowned criminal profiler Dr. Ann Burgess. The untitled show will be produced by Universal Studio Group's Universal TV and is being developed by writers and executive producers Dean Georgaris (Quantum Leap) and John Fox (The Equalizer). This marks NBC's third drama pilot order this week as it attempts to revive traditional pilot seasons.

Series details Drama series plot and inspiration from Burgess's work The upcoming drama series will follow Professor Georgia Ryan, a pioneering psychologist who redefines criminology by focusing on the victim instead of the perpetrator. This character is based on Burgess, a forensic nurse who was one of the first to assess and treat trauma in rape victims. She later worked with the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit due to her expertise in sexual abuse cases.

Producer involvement Burgess's role in the NBC pilot and her accolades Burgess is not just an inspiration for the series but also serves as a consulting producer on the NBC pilot, along with Steven Constantine. The duo co-authored A Killer by Design: Murderers, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher the Criminal Mind, which detailed Burgess's experience profiling serial killers for the FBI. Her work has earned her numerous accolades including being named a Living Legend by the American Academy of Nursing.

Advertisement