Neena Gupta-Sanjay Mishra's 'Vadh 2' to release in February 2026

Vadh 2 is a spiritual sequel to the original film, delving into intense emotions and situations through new characters. Director Sandhu said, "We've poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I'm grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script."

Actor insights

'Vadh was a cinematic experience,' Mishra said

Mishra, who will reprise his role as Shambhunath Mishra, described Vadh as a "cinematic experience" that stayed with the audience. He said, "To see [Vadh] evolve into a franchise is both humbling and exciting. Working once again under Jaspal's direction has been truly inspiring." Gupta also lauded Sandhu's unique storytelling approach and expressed pride in being part of this journey again. Apart from Gupta and Mishra, Vadh 2 also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Manav Vij, and Nadeem Khan, among others.