Neena Gupta-Sanjay Mishra's 'Vadh 2' to release in February 2026
What's the story
The sequel to the acclaimed 2022 thriller Vadh, titled Vadh 2, will hit theaters on February 6, 2026. The film stars Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles and is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films announced the release date with a powerful first-look visual featuring both actors. The first part is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
Film details
Spiritual sequel to original thriller
Vadh 2 is a spiritual sequel to the original film, delving into intense emotions and situations through new characters. Director Sandhu said, "We've poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I'm grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script."
Actor insights
'Vadh was a cinematic experience,' Mishra said
Mishra, who will reprise his role as Shambhunath Mishra, described Vadh as a "cinematic experience" that stayed with the audience. He said, "To see [Vadh] evolve into a franchise is both humbling and exciting. Working once again under Jaspal's direction has been truly inspiring." Gupta also lauded Sandhu's unique storytelling approach and expressed pride in being part of this journey again. Apart from Gupta and Mishra, Vadh 2 also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Manav Vij, and Nadeem Khan, among others.