Neill cancer-free after about a 4-year lymphoma fight via CAR T-cell therapy
Entertainment
Sam Neill, best known for Jurassic Park, is now cancer-free after about a four-year fight with a rare type of lymphoma.
After chemotherapy stopped working, he switched to CAR T-cell therapy (a treatment that uses your own immune cells to target cancer), which finally put him in remission.
Neill emphasizes living fully in memoir
Neill first found out he was sick in 2022 while promoting Jurassic World Dominion.
The diagnosis turned his life upside down, but he shared his journey and reflections in his memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?
Now over three years into remission, Neill says he's focused on living life fully: "Now I'm a living man, with every intent of going on living and living and living."