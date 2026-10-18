Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2': Director thanks fans for blockbuster response
What's the story
Director Nelson Dilipkumar has expressed his gratitude to audiences for their overwhelming response to the action drama Jailer 2. The film, which stars Rajinikanth, was released on October 15 and has reportedly grossed over ₹317 crore worldwide within its first three days. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dilipkumar shared a photo with Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander and thanked fans for their support.
Director's message
'Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this'
In his post, Dilipkumar wrote, "Theaters are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2."
"Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support."
The director's message comes as the film continues to perform well at the box office.
Film's plot
Story of 'Jailer 2'
Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 film Jailer and continues the story of retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth.
The sequel sees Tiger's peaceful life disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld, forcing him to return to his dangerous ways to protect his family and legacy.
The film also stars Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff.
Film's ensemble
Cameo appearances by these actors
Apart from the main cast, Jailer 2 also features cameo appearances by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, and Hrithik Roshan.
Vijay Sethupathi is also seen in a brief role toward the end.
After completing its theatrical run, the movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video.