'Stephen' to 'Legacy': Inside Netflix's Tamil, Telugu slate

Netflix has announced an exciting lineup of original South Indian projects featuring a diverse mix of genres, including thrillers, romantic comedies, and cross-cultural stories. The slate includes crime dramas and love stories that are sure to keep viewers hooked. Here are the upcoming titles starring actors such as Priyanka Mohan, Anand Devarakonda, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

#1, #2 'Stephen,' 'Made in Korea' Stephen stars Gomathi Shankar and is set in a dark world where one man leads a life of crime, chaos, and justice. The film, a psychological thriller, promises to be one of Netflix's most anticipated crime dramas with its nail-biting twists. Meanwhile, Made in Korea stars Mohan as she explores love, identity, and belonging in an entirely different avatar. Park Hye-Jin also stars in the upcoming movie.

#3, #4 'Takshakudu,' 'Super Subbu' Devarakonda returns with Takshakudu, a powerful revenge drama produced by Sithara Entertainments. The film's tagline suggests an emotional high pitch stemming from "atyasa" (ambition) and "prateekaram" (revenge). It also stars Nitanshi Goel. Kishan and Mithila Palkar star in Super Subbu, a light-hearted web series that explores the highs and lows of the human spirit through humor, emotion, and life lessons in a classroom-like narrative.