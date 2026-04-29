Netflix confirms 2nd season for 'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' Entertainment Apr 29, 2026

Netflix just confirmed that "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" is getting a second season. The animated spin-off, which dropped its first season in April 2026, will keep exploring Hawkins's spooky secrets.

The news was announced on the official Stranger Things social account, and Netflix also shared the update, and fans can look forward to new episodes this fall.