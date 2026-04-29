Netflix confirms 2nd season for 'Stranger Things: Tales from '85'
Entertainment
Netflix just confirmed that "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" is getting a second season. The animated spin-off, which dropped its first season in April 2026, will keep exploring Hawkins's spooky secrets.
The news was announced on the official Stranger Things social account, and Netflix also shared the update, and fans can look forward to new episodes this fall.
Hawkins Investigators Club faces icy threat
Season two jumps to winter 1985, with the Hawkins Investigators Club facing a chilling new threat beneath the ice.
The group will dig into paranormal mysteries tied to abandoned silver mines and that mysterious blue flower from last season's Upside Down finale.